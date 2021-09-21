Fujihiko Hosono Launches New Manga About '60s Student Protest Movement

Koi to Gebaruto manga launched on September 19

Manga creator Fujihiko Hosono launched a new manga titled Koi to Gebaruto (Love and Political Violence) in Kodansha 's Comic Days manga website and app on September 19.

The manga's story begins in April 1968, in the midst of Japan's university student protest movement. Hiroshi Tōgi leaves his hometown of Sendai to go to college in Tokyo with purpose. What awaits him is college life rife with chaos and division: between left and right wing, between the student government and university organizations, and more. Taken under his senior upperclassman Kuroki's wing, Hiroshi joins a student protest movement, and stumbles onto a destined encounter.

Hosono recently launched the 1978-nen no Manga Mushi (The Manga Insects of 1978) series in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine on April 12. The manga takes place in the titular year of 1978, when manga and other subcultures flourished in Japan, and an important year in Hosono's own life (Hosono debuted as a manga artist not long after).

Hosono ended his Buddy Dog manga in October 2020. Hosono launched the manga in Big Comic in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

Hosono serialized the original Sasuga no Sarutobi manga from 1980 to 1984 in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Shonen Sunday magazine. Shogakukan published the seventh and final compiled volume in July 1984. The series inspired a 69-episode television anime beginning in 1982. Hosono ( Crusher Joe ) launched the Sasuga no Sarutobi G manga in Monthly Hero's in June 2017. The manga ended in September 2019.



Source: Comic Days