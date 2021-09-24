News
Tales of Luminaria Smartphone Game Gets Anime With Funimation Stream
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Funimation announced on Thursday that anime studio Kamikaze Douga is producing an anime adaptation for Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game for the Tales of series. The anime is titled Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad. Funimation will stream the anime.
Funimation also announced the anime's English cast, and also announcing three of the characters' Japanese cast:
Miho Okasaki/Cristina Vee as Celia Arvier
Dawn M. Bennett as Michelle Bouquet
Suzie Yeung as Yelsy Tw'Elteu Huainaz'jin
Jamie Marchi as Vanessa Morax
Micah Solusod as Lucien Dufaure
Ricco Fajardo as Maxime Hasselmans
Colleen Clinkenbeard as Lisette Regnier
Kaito Takeda/Eric Vale as Hugo Simon
J. Michael Tatum as August Wallenstein
Caitlin Glass as Alexandra von Sonne
Christopher R. Sabat as Bastien Forge
Monica Rial as Laplace
Daman Mills as Gaspard Herbet
Bryn Apprill as Amelie Laurence
Clifford Chapin as Falk
Jason Liebrecht as Edouard Rouquier
Cherami Leigh as Lydie Delacroix
Brandon Potter as Raoul
Megan Shipman as Ana-Maria Marschner
Brittney Karbowski as Charles
The game is "coming soon."
The Tales of Arise role-playing game recently launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.
