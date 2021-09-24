News
Tales of Luminaria Smartphone Game Gets Anime With Funimation Stream

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kamikaze Douga produces Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad anime

Funimation announced on Thursday that anime studio Kamikaze Douga is producing an anime adaptation for Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game for the Tales of series. The anime is titled Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad. Funimation will stream the anime.

Funimation also announced the anime's English cast, and also announcing three of the characters' Japanese cast:

Ryohei Arai/Aaron Dismuke as Leo Fourcade

Miho Okasaki/Cristina Vee as Celia Arvier

Dawn M. Bennett as Michelle Bouquet

Suzie Yeung as Yelsy Tw'Elteu Huainaz'jin

Jamie Marchi as Vanessa Morax

Micah Solusod as Lucien Dufaure

Ricco Fajardo as Maxime Hasselmans

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Lisette Regnier

Kaito Takeda/Eric Vale as Hugo Simon

J. Michael Tatum as August Wallenstein

Caitlin Glass as Alexandra von Sonne

Christopher R. Sabat as Bastien Forge

Monica Rial as Laplace

Daman Mills as Gaspard Herbet

Bryn Apprill as Amelie Laurence

Clifford Chapin as Falk

Jason Liebrecht as Edouard Rouquier

Cherami Leigh as Lydie Delacroix

Brandon Potter as Raoul

Megan Shipman as Ana-Maria Marschner

Brittney Karbowski as Charles

The game is "coming soon."

The Tales of Arise role-playing game recently launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives