Tales of Luminaria Smartphone Game Gets Anime With Funimation Stream

Funimation announced on Thursday that anime studio Kamikaze Douga is producing an anime adaptation for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game for the Tales of series. The anime is titled Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad . Funimation will stream the anime.

Funimation also announced the anime's English cast, and also announcing three of the characters' Japanese cast:

The game is "coming soon."

The Tales of Arise role-playing game recently launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)