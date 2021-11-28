Kengo Hanazawa's I am a Hero Manga Gets Complete Digital Edition With New Epilogue Chapter

Digital version to include 85-page chapter, color images from magazine serialization, new typesettng

The official Twitter account for Kengo Hanazawa 's I am a Hero manga revealed on Saturday that the manga is getting a "complete edition" digital re-release that will feature a new 85-page "Chapter 265" that will serve as an epilogue chapter for the manga. The new digital edition will also include color images from the manga's magazine serialization as well as new typesetting. The compete edition will release on December 10.

The manga's official Twitter account also posted a new English trailer for the manga on Saturday.

Content Warning: The below video contains graphic violence and gore.



The manga has 8.3 million copies in circulation.

Hanazawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2009, and ended the series in 2017 with 22 volumes. The manga inspired two spinoff manga series. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2016. Dark Horse Comics has released the manga in North America in 11 omnibus volumes.

Hanazawa launched the Under Ninja manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2018. The sixth volume shipped on September 6. Denpa licensed the manga in 2020 and will ship its first compiled volume in English in print on January 25, 2022. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.