Teikō Penguin Web Anime Gets TV Anime on January 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime adapts Torinosasami's manga about penguin's troubles in abusive company

Animation studio Plott announced on Friday that its web anime of Torinosasami.'s Teikō Penguin manga is itself inspiring a television anime that will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on January 5. The television anime will run within TV Tokyo's children's program Kinder TV.

The manga centers on a penguin who works in an abusive company and gripes about the difficulties of workplace life. The title is a play on the "kōtei penguin," the Japanese name for the emperor penguin.

Torinosasami. publishes the manga on Twitter, and Kodansha published a compilation book of the web manga in March 2019. Plott launched the net anime adaptation of the manga in July 2019, and it has since accumulated more than 3 million views.

Digital animator Ryo-timo became creative adviser of Plott in April 2020.

Sources: PR Times, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

