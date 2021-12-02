Teikō Penguin Web Anime Gets TV Anime on January 5

Anime adapts Torinosasami's manga about penguin's troubles in abusive company

Animation studio Plott announced on Friday that its web anime of Torinosasami. 's Teikō Penguin manga is itself inspiring a television anime that will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on January 5. The television anime will run within TV Tokyo 's children's program Kinder TV .

The manga centers on a penguin who works in an abusive company and gripes about the difficulties of workplace life. The title is a play on the "kōtei penguin," the Japanese name for the emperor penguin.

Torinosasami. publishes the manga on Twitter, and Kodansha published a compilation book of the web manga in March 2019. Plott launched the net anime adaptation of the manga in July 2019, and it has since accumulated more than 3 million views.

Digital animator Ryo-timo became creative adviser of Plott in April 2020.

Sources: PR Times, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web