Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Video

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews MindaRyn 's opening theme song "Daylight."

The season will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 13 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX and BS11 a half hour later.

The new season will have a new director and one new studio. Akira Iwanaga ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , The Morose Mononokean ) is directing the anime at asread (who animated the first season with WHITE FOX ) and Studio Mother . Shoichi Sato is returning to oversee and write the series scripts. Chika Kojima is again serving as the character designer and chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi is returning to compose the music.

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019, and it aired for 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles and an English dub.