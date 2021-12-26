Please Tell Me! Galko-chan Manga Serialization Suspended After Creator's Arrest

Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service announced on Friday that it is suspending the serialization of the Please Tell Me! Galko-chan ( Oshiete! Galko-chan ) manga and its associated pages on the same day after "multiple news reports about creator Kenya Suzuki ."

The Aichi Prefectural Police arrested the 40-year-old manga creator this month on suspicion of possessing child pornography imported from Germany in violation of Japan's Customs Act. Kyodo reported that the resident of Funabashi City, Chiba allegedly had six photo collections that he received by international mail on two separate occasions in September and October of last year.

According to the authorities, Suzuki stated upon his arrest that he "desperately wanted to acquire nude photos of foreign children that cannot be acquired in Japan." The report added that police have confiscated 46 books and publications allegedly containing child pornography from Suzuki's residence.

Manga creator Battan reported on Twitter earlier in December that Suzuki was reported missing for a week to police, but Battan later posted an update where they revealed that Suzuki had been located.

Suzuki is best known for his Please Tell Me! Galko-chan ( Oshiete! Galko-chan ) manga. Suzuki launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker digital manga service in June 2014, but published it on Twitter before that. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in North America. ANN contacted Seven Seas regarding Suzuki's arrest and is awaiting a response.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Source: Comic Walker via Hachima Kikō