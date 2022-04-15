Former Shonen Sunday Editor-in-Chief Takenori Ichihara Resigns from Shogakukan to Write Manga

Ichihara stepped down from EiC role in October after serving in position for 6 years

Former editor-in-chief of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine Takenori Ichihara announced on Twitter on Friday that he has resigned from Shogakukan . Ichihara stated he will instead write manga (as an original author, instead of as an illustrator).

Ichihara stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Sunday in October, after being in the position for six years and three months. He became editor-in-chief in 2015. Kazunori Ohshima is the current editor-in-chief.

Ichihara had the second longest tenure out of all of the magazine's editors-in-chief. Kazuki Tanaka holds the magazine's record for longest tenure as editor-in-chief. Tanaka served in the role from 1976-1984.

As editor-in-chief, Ichihara personally made decisions on manga content, from debut one-shots from new talents to new series from veteran writers, based on his preferences and aesthetic. As such, he said he would take full responsibility for the fate of the magazine. Ichihara considered fostering the talent of new manga artists the magazine's biggest priority. His vision for the magazine included experienced writers for a mix of new and old.

Ichihara stated he was primarily a Shonen Sunday fan as a kid.

Weekly Shonen Sunday first launched in March 1959. Like Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump and Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , the magazine's circulation had dropped in recent years, falling below 600,000 in July-September 2011 and below 400,000 in the first quarter of 2015.

The magazine has serialized such manga as Detective Conan , Inuyasha , Major , and Komi Can't Communicate .

Image via Comic Natalie