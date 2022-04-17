Takara Tomy's Tomica Heroes Toy Cars Get Tomica Heroes Jobraver Web Anime Starting on April 22

star in anime about robots that combine with job-related automobiles

Takara Tomy 's Tomica toy car brand announced on Friday that its Tomica Heroes toy car line featuring automobiles related to work activities will get a web anime series titled Tomica Heroes Jobraver: Tokusō Gattai Robo (Customized Combining Robots) that will premiere on YouTube on April 22. Takara Tomy began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime and toy line on March 31.

The anime will feature "Braver" units, which combine job-related robots called "Jobroids" with "Armor Tomica" automobiles related to police, fire fighters, emergency medical personnel, trash collecting, and construction.

The anime will star Shotaro Uzawa as Police Braver, Yūki Shin as Fire Braver, Shun Horie as Medi Braver, and Fumihiko Tachiki as Professor. Sanae Kobayashi will voice the Jobroids as well as a commanding officer.

The Tomica Heroes toy line will release new toys featuring a police car, fire engine, and ambulance this summer.