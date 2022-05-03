Exclusive: INKR Adds 14 Simulpub Manga from Kodansha USA

INKR revealed on Tuesday that it is adding 14 simulpub manga from Kodansha USA to its service worldwide. New chapters for the 14 titles will debut on the same day as the Japanese release, and will be updated weekly or monthly, depending on the manga's release schedule.

The manga include:

The first three chapters of each series are free. Users will have to purchase the rest of the chapters. INKR Extra subscribers can access newer chapters.

INKR launched in April 2020 after pirated manga aggregator app Manga Rock shut down its service. When it launched, INKR announced partnerships with Tokyopop , FanFan, Comic Loft, and Tan Comics to publish manga, webtoons, and manhua digitally.

The service has previously added manga in parthership with Kodansha USA .

Source: Press release