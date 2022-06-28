Science SARU's Yurei Deco TV Anime Posts Intro Video to Virtual World, Webtoon Plans

Webtoon to launch on July 8 after anime's July 3 premiere

The staff for Science SARU 's upcoming television anime Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) posted an introductory video and plans for a Webtoon on Tuesday. The video introduces the story's virtual world setting, under the premise that the video was produced by the in-story Tom Sawyer Island Customer Center.

As the video explains, the story is set in Tom Sawyer Island, an "data metropolis" where reality and cyberspace overlap. The inhabitants use Decos (Decoration Customizers), visual data devices they must embed in their eyes, to juggle their lives in both reality and the virtual space known as Ultra Reproduction Space. The mutual social value known as "love" can be represented and displayed as a numerical score, and the balancing of these scores leads to a harmonious society. People can upgrade their Decos by accumulating lots of "love," so the inhabitants keep themselves busy accruing "love."

The staff also announced that Digital Shokunin Studio is launching the Line Manga service's first television-tie-in Webtoon. The Yurei Deco Webtoon will start serializing on July 8 at midnight.

Crunchyroll will stream Yurei Deco this summer, and it describes the series:

From Science SARU comes an original story based on The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn . The story begins when Berry, an average girl from an average home, meets Hack, a girl who looks like a boy. Charmed by Hack, Berry meets up with the team Hack leads, the Ghost Detectives Club. Members of this club are “socially dead,” working invisibly within the digitally controlled society of Tom Sawyer. As she works with the group, Berry learns about Zero, a mysterious figure who lurks within Tom Sawyer's underground. She and Hack decide to chase down this figure, and in time, the truth behind the city is revealed…

The cast includes:

Mira Kawakatsu as Berry

Anna Nagase as Hack

Miyu Irino as Finn

Setsuji Satoh as Hank

Sayuri Sadaoka as Madam 44

Rie Kugimiya as Smiley

? as Mister Watson

Tomohisa Shimoyama ( Super Shiro ) is directing the anime, and Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is in charge of series scripts.

Clammbon performs the opening theme song "1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 LOVE." Hack'nBerry, a unit composed of the main voice actors Mira Kawakatsu (Berry) and Anna Nagase (Hack), performs the ending theme song "Aimuin Love." The opening and ending theme songs, as well as three original soundtracks, will debut on July 3.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 3 at 11:00 p.m. JST. The series will also air on MBS and BS4.

Source: Comic Natalie