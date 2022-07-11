'The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye' Anime Film's Trailer Previews Theme Song, Reveals More Cast

The staff of the anime film of Mei Hachimoku and Kukka 's The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye ( Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi ) young adult novel unveiled a new trailer for the film on Monday. The trailer previews the film's theme song "Preromance" by singer-songwriter eill . The staff also unveiled a new visual and more cast members for the film.

Tasuku Hatanaka joins the cast as Kaoru's friend Shōhei Kaga. Arisa Komiya plays Koharu Kawasaki, Anzu's belligerent classmate. Haruka Terui plays Kaoru and Anzu's homeroom teacher Hamamoto-sensei. Rikiya Koyama plays Kaoru's father. Seiran Kobayashi plays Kaoru's younger sister Karen Tōno.

The film will open in Japan on September 9. Ōji Suzuka stars as Kaoru Tōno and Marie Iitoyo plays Anzu Hanaki.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Akudama Drive , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) is directing the film at CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ), and is also the scriptwriter and storyboarder, as well as the line director alongside Kanji Miyake . Tomomi Yabuki ( Pompo: The Cinéphile animation director) is the character designer and chief animation director, with Yabuki, Seiji Tachikawa , Akio Hasegawa , and Yasuhisa Kato as animation directors. Harumi Fuuki ( Miss Hokusai , Forest of Piano , Tsurune ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the original light novel and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Tono Kaoru heard a rumor: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, walk through and you'll find your heart's desire on the other side...in exchange for years of your own life. On the night Kaoru just so happens to find himself standing in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, he finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru's surprise, he's been followed by the new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel--but what does she want from Kaoru in exchange? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel's done with him?

Hachimoku released the original light novel in July 2019, with illustrations by Kukka . The novel was ranked #9 in the bunkobon category of the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Koudon launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in July 2020, and ended it in November 2021.

Images ©2022 八目迷・小学館/映画『夏へのトンネル、さよならの出口』製作委員会

Source: Press release