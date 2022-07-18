Otakon 2022 Event Hosts Yoh Yoshinari, Hiromi Wakabayashi

Event scheduled for July 29-31 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center

The staff of Otakon announced on Monday that director, illustrator, and character designer Yoh Yoshinari ( Neon Genesis Evangelion , FLCL , Gurren Lagann , pictured right) and Studio Trigger 's Hiromi Wakabayashi (design production for Gurren Lagann , co-creator of Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt ) will attend Otakon 2022.

Yoshinari and Wakabayashi both started their careers at Studio Gainax . Yoshinari is also currently working at Studio Trigger .

The staff of the convention previously announced that anime staff members and the original light novel author of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU will attend this year's event, as well as Orange studio producer Yoshihiro Watanabe ( BEASTARS , Godzilla Singular Point ), voice actors Toshio Furukawa ( Dragon Ball , One Piece ) and Shino Kakinuma ( Sailor Moon , Dragon Ball ), director Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday , Super Crooks ), and Bandai Namco Filmworks producer Hiroyuki Kikukawa ( RWBY: Ice Queendom , Yurei Deco ).

Voice actress Mariya Ise ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , Hunter x Hunter ) will also attend this year's event. Composers Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) and Kaoru Wada ( Inuyasha ) will attend the event as part of the Sun and Stars concert on July 31. Additionally, game composers Harumi Fujita ( Mega Man 3, Final Fight ) and Takahiro Izutani ( Metal Gear Solid 4, Bayonetta ) will attend this year's event.

Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.

