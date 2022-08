Migi & Dali Suspense Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Leads Shun Horie, Ayumu Murase

The staff for the anime of Nami Sano 's Migi & Dali ( Migi to Dali ) manga debuted a teaser promotional video on Sunday. The video announces and previews the main voice cast:

Shun Horie plays Migi:

plays Migi: Ayumu Murase plays Dali:



Mankyū ( [email protected] , DD Fist of the North Star , [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater ) is directing the anime at Frontier Engine and Geektoys, and is also in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Otherside Picnic ) is designing the characters. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production.

The manga launched in the 46th issue of Kadokawa 's harta magazine in July 2017. The magazine describes the story:

Under the table is the angel's secret. The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.

The manga recently ended in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021.

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto was Sano's debut series. Sano launched the series in harta in 2011, and ended the series in December 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and the company released the fourth and final volume in July 2016.

The Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

