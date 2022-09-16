Babylon's Fall Game Ends Service in February 2023

Square Enix and Platinum Games ' Babylon's Fall action role-playing game announced on its website on Tuesday that the game will end service on February 27, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. PST. (February 28 at 2:00 a.m. EST).

The game is canceling its previously announced large-scale updates and has already stopped selling its in-game currency Garaz. Season 2 will run as scheduled until November 29, and the Final Season will begin after maintenance the same day. The game's website will close on February 27 along with the game's service.

The game launched on Early Access for PS4/5 on February 28 and for PC via Steam on March 1. Official service launched on March 3 for PS4/5, and on March 4 on Steam .

The game includes a co-op online multiplayer option for parties up to four players. Square Enix stated the game would feature "a range of post launch game modes" for free.

Square Enix describes the game:

Join a group of warriors bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins in an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon. Wield unique weapons in both hands, and use the power of the Gideon Coffin, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring endless strategic variation to combat. Game visuals are achieved using a newly developed “brushwork style” to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic.

The game requires a "persistent broadband internet connection" and a free Square Enix account to play.

Square Enix announced the game in June 2018. The game was previously slated to launch for PS4 and PC via Steam in 2019. Square Enix is working with Plantinum Games on the project.

Platinum Games has developed such games as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , The Wonderful 101 , and NieR:Automata .

