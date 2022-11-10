Studio Ghibli Teases Collaboration with Star Wars' Lucasfilm

Studio Ghibli ( Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke , Howl's Moving Castle ) posted a Tweet on Thursday with a video teasing the Lucasfilm ( Star Wars, Indiana Jones ) logo, followed by Studio Ghibli 's logo.

HBO Max began streaming Studio Ghibli 's films in 2020. Netflix , in a partnership with Wild Bunch International, also began streaming Studio Ghibli films worldwide except for the United States, Canada, and Japan in 2020.

GKIDS has released Studio Ghibli 's films on home video in North America. The distributor also regularly screens the films theatrically in North America.

Star Wars: Visions , an anthology of nine animated shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, debuted on Disney+ in September 2021. Studios such as Trigger , Kinema Citrus , Kamikaze Douga , Science SARU , Production I.G , and Geno Studio produced the shorts.