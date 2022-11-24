Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tops Weathering With You as 6th Biggest Anime Film of All Time Globally

Film sells over 20.51 million tickets for over 26.5 billion yen worldwide

The staff for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film revealed on Thursday that the film sold over 20.51 million tickets to earn over 26.5 billion yen (about US$191.1 million) worldwide.

The Numbers website lists the film with a worldwide box office total of US$195,870,885. That puts Jujutsu Kaisen 0 above Weathering With You 's all-time worldwide earnings of US$189,981,720 — making Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the sixth highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, unadjusted for inflation.

Currently, only Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , three Hayao Miyazaki films ( Spirited Away , Howl's Moving Castle , Ponyo ), and Makoto Shinkai 's your name. have earned more than Jujutsu Kaisen 0 worldwide.

The film screened in 89 countries and regions, selling 10.67 million tickets for over 12.7 billion yen (around US$91.4 million) outside Jaoan. The film is the fourth highest-earning Japanese film in the U.S.

The film ended its run in Japan on May 29, after 157 days at the box office, and sold 9.80 million tickets. After the film ended its run, it became the 15th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, surpassing The Last Samurai .

The movie is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time . (Sicne the film opened in December 2021, Kōgyō Tsūshin tallies the film among 2022 films.)

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin, The Numbers