Wizardry Variants Daphne Smartphone Game's Trailer Highlights Story

3D dungeon RPG launches in early 2023 for iOS, Android

Drecom began streaming a new trailer on Monday for the Wizardry Variants Daphne 3D dungeon RPG. The smartphone game will release on iOS and Android in early 2023.

Drecom describes the story:

Once every 100 years, the Abyss opens. It is a curse of death that consumes the continent. A Warlock who coveted Death, devoured people and animals and enveloped the world in despair. For thousands of years the line of kings has sealed the Abyss. But now, the king has vanished, and the world is being consumed by death, moment by moment. Resistance itself is meaningless. There is naught but to perish.

Drecom originally announced the game under the tentative title Wizardry VA .

The game will maintain the series' signature 3D first-person dungeon exploration, while adding new features for players to "make their own adventure." Drecom plans to release the game worldwide.

59 Studio and Game*Spark Publishing's remake of the Wizardry: The Five Ordeals spin-off game launched for Early Access on Steam in December 2021.

Drecom announced in October 2020 it had acquired the copyrights and domestic and foreign trademarks for the game series, and planned to develop a new title in the franchise. Drecom 's acquisitions include domestic and foreign trademarks for "Wizardry," as well as copyrights for “Wizardry 6,” “Wizardry 7,” “Wizardry 8,” and “Wizardry Gold.”

Drecom 's games include Disgaea RPG and Kirara Fantasia . Bandai Namco Entertainment and Drecom announced in May 2017 that they had established the company BXD. BXD developed the Dragon Ball Z Bucchigiri Match smartphone browser game.

XSEED Games released Acquire's Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls game on PC via Steam and the Humble Store in January 2020. The game was the first Western release for a Wizardry game since 2001. AnimEigo co-founder Robert Woodhead co-created the original Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord game in 1981.

Source: Wizardry Variants Daphne game's YouTube channel