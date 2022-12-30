Sakuya Kuroda's Rich Police Cash Manga Ends in 9th Volume

Manga about police officer who solves all cases with power of money inspired anime in October 2021

The eighth volume Sakuya Kuroda 's Rich Police Cash ( Rich Kaikan Cash ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end in its ninth volume, which will ship in spring 2023.

The manga follows a police officer named Cash who solves any and all cases with the power of money.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in October 2019.

The manga inspired a net anime adaptation that debuted on YouTube in October 2021. The manga previously inspired a "comic anime" that debuted on the Coro Coro Channel YouTube channel in January 2020.

