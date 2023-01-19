Space Idol Anime Unveils Teaser, More Cast & Staff, January 26 Debut

The official website for DMM TV 's original short anime Space Idol unveiled a new teaser trailer, cast, staff, and January 26 premiere for the anime. The anime will have six episodes, and will debut on the DMM TV service. The teaser trailer cannot be embedded, but can be viewed through DMM TV here.

The anime centers on Uchū Seifuku (Space Uniform), a four-member girl idol group that is trying to win fame throughout space.

As previously announced, Kaede Hondo voices Uchū Seifuku's leader Ecchan. Comedian Udai Iwasaki from the comedy duo Kamomental is penning and overseeing the series scripts.

The new cast members include Ai Fairouz as Saffy, Azusa Tadokoro as Rokko, and Azumi Waki as Moffan. Kenji Itoso ( Santa Company , Coluboccoro ) is directing the anime at his own KENJI STUDIO and the studio Regaro. Yuki Moriyama ( Knights of Sidonia , Ajin ) is designing the characters. Ichiro Yoshida is composing the music under the name "Yoshida Ichirō Fukashoku Sekai" ( Ichiro Yoshida 's Untouchable World).