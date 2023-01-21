Cygames, Arc System Works Reveal Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Fighting Game

Cygames announced on Saturday that it and Arc System Works are developing a new fighting game for the Granblue Fantasy franchise titled Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising . The game will release this year for PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam . The game will include crossplay between the three platforms.

Cygames and Arc System Works also revealed the game's battle royale mode, titled "Grand Bruise Legends."

The game will include a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." The game will include new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby.

Cygames also revealed that the final update for the original Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game will launch on January 24. The update will include minor gameplay adjustments, adjustments for some characters, and more music added to the Music Select.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.