Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious Spinoff Manga Ends With 12th Volume

Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious

The 11th compiled book volume of's) spinoff manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its next volume this summer.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation , the sprawling isekai hit about a 34-year-old otaku reborn into a fantasy world, primarily follows the hero Rudeus Grayrat from infancy to adulthood. But this new world is filled with people who share his new life, including Roxy, the woman who trains him in the magical arts. How did Roxy become such a powerful magician on her own? Delve into Roxy's early adventures in this backstory manga, a hot new series still ongoing in Japan!

Iwami launched the spinoff manga on Kadokawa 's web manga site Comic Walker in December 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's eighth volume in English in December 2022.

The manga is a spinoff of Rifujin na Magonote 's light novel series. Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! (Let's Become Novelists!) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th novel volume, which ends the series' main story, shipped in November 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation.

Take Higake also drew a separate spinoff manga titled Mushoku Tensei ~Eris wa Honki de Kiba o Togu~ (Jobless Reincarnation ~Eris Gets Serious About Sharpening Her Fangs~). The manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in March 2022, and ended in October 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

The anime will have a second season in 2023.

