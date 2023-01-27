Kaguya-sama: Love is War Film Screens in North America on February 14

Anime screens subbed for 2 days

Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America announced on Friday that they will begin screening Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai ), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name, in North American theaters on February 14 for a two-day event. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets are available now. Crunchyroll streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

©赤坂アカ／集英社・かぐや様は告らせたい製作委員会

Shuchiin Academy's student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It's Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very “normal” love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends.

The film opened in Japan on December 17, and will air on television in Japan after it screens in theaters. The film has a 90-minute runtime.

The arc takes place after the end of the anime's third season.

Masayuki Suzuki featuring Reni Takagi performs the film's opening theme song "Love is Show." Masayuki Suzuki has performed all the opening theme songs for the franchise 's previous television series. Airi Suzuki performs the ending theme song for the film titled "Heart Notes." halca performs the insert song "Romantic Manifesto" for the film.

The final hour-long episode of Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the series' third season, aired in June 2022, and it first announced the new anime.

The series' third season premiered in April 2022. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening that month at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York.

The first television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime. An original video anime ( OVA ) project shipped in May 2021.

Source: Press release