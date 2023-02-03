Norihiro Yagi's Ariadne in the Blue Sky Manga Ends With 22nd Volume

Claymore manga creator launched fantasy manga in 2017

Sōkyū no Ariadne

Ariadne in the Blue Sky

's Web Sunday site is listing the 22nd compiled book volume of's) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 16.

Yagi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2017. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 21st volume on February 16.

The manga centers on a boy named Rasil, who lives in a remote area, and dreams of a "flying city in the sky." One day, he meets a girl named Leana, who is being chased by mechanical soldiers. Leana says she is the princess of an empire called Ariadne, a flying city in the sky. Their adventure to chase their dreams begins.

Yagi debuted his Claymore manga in 2001 and ended the series in 2014. Viz Media released the 27-volume series in North America. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2007, and Funimation released the anime on home video.

Yagi's Angel Densetsu manga ran from 1993 to 2000, and Jump Comics published 15 compiled book volumes. The series inspired an original video anime in 1996.

Yagi published a one-shot manga titled "Gekkō no Arcadia" (Moonlight Arcadia) in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2017.

Source: Web Sunday