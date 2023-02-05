Virginia Nitōhei's Otherwordly Izakaya "Nobu" Manga Goes on Hiatus, Returns in May

© Virginia Nitōhei, Natsuya Semikawa, Kururi, Kadokawa

The March issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's) manga – the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title – will go on hiatus starting in the magazine's next issue so the authors can adjust the serialization schedule. The manga will resume serialization in the magazine's June issue on May 2.

Nitōhei launched the manga with original character design by Kururi in Young Ace magazine in July 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's 16th compiled book volume in December.

Udon Entertainment licensed the manga and published its 10th volume in English in March 2022. The company describes the manga:

A Japanese style pub called “Nobu” exists in a back alley of the fictional medieval European city of Eiteriach. Its customers? A pair of slacker soldiers, a spoiled heiress, an uptight tax collector, and more... When the citizens of this strange world sit down to enjoy some unfamiliar Japanese cuisine, their troubles simply melt away... The curtain rises on this otherworldly eatery and the gourmet fantasy about to unfold within!

Semikawa launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2012. Takarajimasha began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Kururi in 2014.

The novels inspired a net anime series of 15-minute shorts that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World worldwide except in Asia with subtitles in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Arabic. bilibili streamed the series in Asia.

The novels also inspired a 10-episode live-action series adaptation, which premiered in May 2020. The series' second season titled Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Season 2: Majo to Daishikyō-hen (Witch and Archbishop Chapter) premiered in May 2022. The second season also had a special episode titled "Shinobu to Eva no Himitsu no Gokujō Sweets-hen" (Shinobu and Eva's Secret Super Sweets), which aired immediately after the second season's first episode.

The series' third season titled Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Season 3: Kōtei to Oilia no Ōjo-hen (The Emperor and the Princess of Oilia Arc) premiered in Japan on January 13.

Source: Young Ace March issue



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.