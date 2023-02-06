Tekken 8 Game Trailer Reveals Nina Williams as Playable Character

Game under development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new character trailer for its upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game during the Tekken World Tour Final 2022 event on Sunday. The trailer reveals returning playable character Nina Williams, along with gameplay footage of her.





The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, and Jack-8 will all return as playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.