Sony Streams Tekken 8 Teaser Trailer

Sony 's State of Play presentation announced that Tekken 8 is currently in development at Bandai Namco for the PlayStation 5 console. No further details were revealed. Instead, a teaser trailer showing an intense battle between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima against the infamous volcano as a backdrop.

Tekken Project chief producer Katsuhiro Harada explained to Sony that the footage in the trailer is from the game's Story Mode and is not a pre-rendered movie.

"In other words, all the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game," Harada said. The backgrounds seen in the trailer are also real effects that can occur during game play. Harada teased that the essence of the game's story is also shown in the trailer, but he's not up for revealing the meaning behind the volcano.

"This new entry will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. As for the meaning of the scene in the trailer and how significant it is to the main story,… we look forward to you finding it out when the game releases," he said.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix on August 18.