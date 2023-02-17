Voice Actor Kyousei Tsukui Loses Voice After Tracheotomy Due to ALS

Tsukui was diagnosed with ALS in October 2019

Voice actor Kyousei Tsukui revealed on his blog on Friday that he was given a tracheotomy and has now lost his voice.

Tsukui posted a YouTube video featuring him in his hospital bed and using a digital voice software to speak. He stated in the video description the he lost his voice "sooner than he had expected," adding, "but as a person with ALS, this feels like the starting point." He said in the video he was hospitalized in early December and underwent surgery for the tracheotomy on December 9. He stated he is no longer able to move his arms or legs, but he can still communicate using the digital voice software. He asked fans to continue to cheer him on.

Tsukui revealed in October 2019 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Tsukui underwent four weeks of medical testing and treatment with hospitalization before receiving the diagnosis. He stated in 2019 that he wanted to "continue forward as much as possible" with the support of his agency and family.

Tsukui's major roles in anime include Black Blood Brothers ' Johan Tsang, Azuki-chan 's Makoto Sakaguchi, Fantasista Doll 's Rinto Mikasa, s-CRY-ed 's Straight Cougar, Tamako Market 's Chōji Yumoto, Cyber City Oedo 808 's Versus, He Is My Master 's Pochi, Psychic Force 's Keith Evans, Zombie-Loan 's Hakka, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legend of the Supermutants ' Bebop.