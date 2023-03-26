Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime Unveils New Video, Visual, Staff

Romcom series premieres this summer

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Okemaru 's Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha (The Dreaming Man is a Realist) light novel series unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals additional staff members for the anime.

The additional staff members include:

© おけまる・ホビージャパン／『夢見る男子は現実主義者』製作委員会

The anime will premiere this summer.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( World’s End Harem , Demon King Daimao ) is adapting Sabamizore 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Spice and Wolf ) is the sound director. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

The anime stars:

In the "two-way unrequited love" story, high school student Wataru Sajō is in love with his gorgeous classmate Aika Natsukawa. Aika finds him to be a nuisance, but he dreams of her mutual love every day and continues to approach her. One day though, he suddenly wakes up from this "dream." In order to get back his sense of reality, he recognizes his position and stays away from Aika. But now for some reason Aika is completely shaken.

Okemaru launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2018, where it is ongoing. Hobby Japan is releasing the novels in print with illustrations by Sabamizore , and released the seventh volume on August 1. Popuri Yoshikita is drawing a manga adaptation, and Kadokawa released the third volume on November 25.