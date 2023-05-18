Horimiya Manga Gets New Bonus 17th Volume

Volume launches on July 18 with chapters serializing for 3 months in

This year's June issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'smanga will get a new 17th compiled book volume titled "A piece of memories" on July 18. The volume will have four new chapters, including one by original creator. The chapters will also serialize for three months in, starting in the magazine's August issue.

The volume will also have a special edition that comes with the Horimiya Memorial Book bonus track artbook.

A new Horimiya -piece- anime will premiere this July. The anime will animate stories in the original manga that the previous anime had not yet adapted.

Hagiwara launched the Horimiya manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2011 as an adaptation of HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga, and ended it in March 2021. HERO supervised the manga. Square Enix published the 16th and final compiled book volume of the manga in July 2021. Yen Press will publish the 16th volume on May 23. Hagiwara penned an epilogue chapter for the manga in July 2021.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

The television anime premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .

Hagiwara drew a new one-shot titled "Tо̄boe wa Akaku Somaru" in Monthly Shonen Gangan in February 2022.