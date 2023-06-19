Super Mario Bros. Drops to #3 in Japan, IDOLiSH7 Stays at #9

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

dropped from #2 to #3 in its eighth weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 190,000 tickets for 275,579,320 yen (about US$1.94 million) in its eighth weekend, and has sold a total of 8.39 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 12,002,742,780 yen (about US$84.76 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has earned US$1,307,168,400 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.



©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, stayed at #9 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 132,516,840 yen (about US$935,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 625,000 tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,066,414,342 yen (about US$7.52 million).

The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (The Black Iron Submarine)

franchise

, the 26th film in the, dropped from #6 to #10 in its 10th weekend. The film earned 109,302,110 yen (about US$771,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 12,986,802,040 yen (about US$91.64 million).

The film opened on April 14, and it sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.



The live-action film of Hirohiko Araki 's Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku ( Rohan at the Louvre , or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre; Rohan au Louvre in French) manga dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend, but still earned 79,130,570 yen (about US$558,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,013,233,310 yen (about US$7.14 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC