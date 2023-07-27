The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Anime's Sequel Series Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere Date

© 2021 和ヶ原聡司/KADOKAWA/MAOUSAMA Project

revealed on Thursday the Englishcast and crew for(with two exclamation points), the second anime based on'sseries. The anime's Englishwill start streaming on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Jeremy R. Inman is directing the English dub , and Colleen Clinkenbeard is producing. Macey Johnson is writing the script. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Noah Whitehead is the engineer.

The sequel premiered on July 13 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The staff titles the sequel series as a "2nd season," but this is only in reference to the The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! (with two exclamation points) series (as opposed to the first The Devil is a Part-Timer! anime series, which only has one exclamation point). The currently airing series is the third overall television anime season for the franchise .

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! premiered in July 2022. The anime also started streaming in Japan exclusively on Disney+ on the same day and time as the broadcast premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired in Japan.

Daisuke Tsukushi ( Isekai Cheat Magician , Girl Friend Note ) and Studio 3Hz replaced Naoto Hosoda and WHITE FOX on the new season. Masahiro Yokotani , Ryosuke Nakanishi , Akemi Tejima (Wish), Jin Aketagawa , and Lantis returned as the series script supervisor, musical composer, color key artist, and music production company respectively. Character designer Yūdai Iino and chief animation director Yoshihiro Takeda replaced Atsushi Ikariya , who served both roles in the first season. Singer Liyuu performs the ending theme song "bloomin'" and nano.RIPE performs the opening theme song "Hikari no Nai Machi" (A City Without Lights).

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2014.

Yen Press publishes both the original light novels and Akio Hiiragi 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!

Wagahara launched the light novels with illustrations by 029 in 2011. Hiiragi's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2011. Kurone Mishima drew another manga spinoff called Hataraku Maou-sama!! High School! in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine from 2012 to 2015. Yen Press also published all five volumes of the manga.

Wagahara will launch a new novel titled Hataraku Maou-sama!! ES!! , with illustration by 029 , on September 8.

