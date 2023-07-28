News
Hikaru Sakurai's Fate/Prototype: Sōgin no Fragments Novels Get Manga Adaptation
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa and Type-Moon's Type-Moon Comic Ace manga website published the first chapter of Tsuta Suzuki's Fate/Prototype: Sōgin no Fragments (Fate/Prototype: Fragments of Sky Silver) manga on Thursday. The manga is an adaptation of Hikaru Sakurai's novels of the same title.
The manga's story takes place in 1991, when Ayaka Sajō and Saber challenge the Holy Grail War in Tokyo.
The Fate/stay night franchise is based on the original concept used in an unpublished novel draft Kinoko Nasu wrote when he was in high school. In 2011, Type-Moon released a 12-minute Fate/Prototype OVA based on that draft as a bonus with the final Carnival Phantasm DVD volume.
Sakurai wrote the Fate/Prototype: Sōgin no Fragments novels as a prequel to the 2011 OVA. Kadokawa published the first volume of the novels in 2014, and the fifth and final volume in 2017.
Suzuki launched the Barbarities boys-love manga in Libre Publishing's Magazine Be x Boy in 2014. Libre Publishing released the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in January 2022. Seven Seas publishes the manga in English.
Suzuki co-writes the story for the Heaven's Design Team (Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu) manga with Hebi-Zou, and TARAKO draws the art. The manga launched in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2021, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Viz Media's SuBLime label published Suzuki's A Strange and Mystifying Story manga, and Digital Manga Publishing released Suzuki's Your story I've known manga.
Source: Type-Moon Comic Ace's website