Detective Pikachu Returns Switch Game's Trailer Previews Story, Gameplay

Sequel game launches on October 6

The Pokémon Presents livestream revealed on Tuesday a new trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns , the new Switch game for the Detective Pikachu spinoff franchise . The video previews the story and gameplay:

The game will launch on October 6.

Nintendo describes the game:

Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu who calls himself a great detective. This Pikachu may have a self-assured attitude and talk like a middle-aged man, but he somehow manages to keep his lovable charm. Together with his partner Tim Goodman, this great detective duo cracks several cases with the help of the many Pokémon and people who live in Ryme City.

The first Detective Pikachu game shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2016 and launched in the West in March 2018. The game inspired the live-action Pokémon Detective Pikachu film in 2019, which as a planned sequel.