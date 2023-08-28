The First Slam Dunk Surpasses Ponyo as #7 All-Time Anime Film in Japan

Film is now #13 all-time film in Japan, animated or live-action

The First Slam Dunk

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, has sold about 10.74 million tickets for 15.53 billion yen (around US$106.09 million) as of August 27, its 268th days in Japan. The film is now the 13th highest-earning film of all-time in Japan after surpassing's 2008 anime film, which has 15.5 billion yen (around US$105.8 million) in domestic earnings.is also now the seventh highest-earning anime film in Japan.

By June, the film had sold over 10 million tickets to earn 14.43 billion yen (about US$103.5 million that time) in Japan, after about a half a year in theaters.

The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

GKIDS released the film in the United States and Canada with both an English dub and with Japanese audio and English subtitles on July 28. The film earned US$662,211 in its first weekend in North America. The film has a worldwide cumulative earning of US$152,355,179 as of August 20.

The film is holding the "Last Game" special screenings in its last official seven days in cinemas in Japan, which started last Friday, and will end on Thursday.

The film won Animation of the Year at the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes. Toshiyuki Matsui , the film's producer, received this year's general award for Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai's (Film Theater Culture Association) 42nd annual Fujimoto Awards.

The film won the Axis: Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation for best animated feature film, and it won third place for Best Animated Feature in the Audience Awards category of the 27th annual Fantasia International Film Festival , which was held from July 20 to August 9 in Montreal, Canada.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ). Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

