Bkub Okawa, Toshitaka Yano Each Launch New Manga on September 27

Okawa launches Chinchilland manga, Yano debuts Omiai ni Sugoi Comyushō ga Kita manga

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed last Friday that manga authors Bkub Okawa ( Pop Team Epic ) and Toshitaka Yano ( Omoi-san's Overwhelming Obsession ) will each launch a new manga series in the magazine's November issue, which will ship on September 27. Okawa will launch the Chinchilland (temporary title) manga, and Yano will debut the Omiai ni Sugoi Comyushō ga Kita (A Girl with Social Anxiety Came to the Matchmaking Party) manga.

Okawa's Chinchilland manga follows a young boy named Jona, who lives in a trailer house with his retired military father. Jona finds it hard to adapt to his high school life, and his only best friend is his pet chinchilla Chiramaru. At the night of Jona's high school prom, Chiramaru chases him up to the venue, and it eventually turns into a big incident in the whole town. Eventually, the whole country gets involved in the incident.

© Bkub Okawa

Pop Team Epic

Okawa launched thecomedy manga on's Manga Life Win website in 2014 and ended it in 2015. Ōkawa launched the "second season" of the manga in February 2016 and ended it in April 2017. The manga started a " third season" in October 2017 and ended in January 2019. The series then continued with a "fourth season" that also ended in January 2019.

The manga's television anime series premiered in January 2018. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , AsianCrush , and Amazon Prime Video all streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the anime in June 2018. The anime's second series premiered in October 2022.

Okawa launched a "new series" titled Poputan on Manga Life Win in October 2019. The manga centers on the "completely new characters" Poputan and Pipitan. The website lists the manga separately from Pop Team Epic .

Yano's Omoi-san's Overwhelming Obsession ( Omoi ga Omoi Omoi-san ) manga launched on Hakusensha 's Manga Park app and website in 2018, and the series ended in 2021. Comikey publishes the manga in English digitally.