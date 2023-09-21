Megaton Musashi: Wired Game Unveils English Trailer

Hack-and-slash robot action game features cross-platform online multiplayer features

Level 5 released a new trailer on Wednesday for the upcoming Megaton Musashi: Wired game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The video introduces the game's post-apocalyptic setting, and the custom robot-building mechanics in more detail.

The hack-and-slash robot action game Megaton Musashi: Wired is slated for a global release this year. The game will feature online multiplayer, crossplay, and cross save between the various platforms. It will feature mecha from Mazinger Z , Getter Robo , UFO Robo Grendizer , Combattler Z , and Voltes V .

The Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game for the PS4 and Switch was delayed in 2022 from December 1 to December 8, then delayed again to December 16. The game's staff cited the anime's delays as the reason, since the game's content is tied to the anime.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level 5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.