News
Megaton Musashi: Wired Game Unveils English Trailer
posted on by Anita Tai
Level 5 released a new trailer on Wednesday for the upcoming Megaton Musashi: Wired game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The video introduces the game's post-apocalyptic setting, and the custom robot-building mechanics in more detail.
The hack-and-slash robot action game Megaton Musashi: Wired is slated for a global release this year. The game will feature online multiplayer, crossplay, and cross save between the various platforms. It will feature mecha from Mazinger Z, Getter Robo, UFO Robo Grendizer, Combattler Z, and Voltes V.
The Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game for the PS4 and Switch was delayed in 2022 from December 1 to December 8, then delayed again to December 16. The game's staff cited the anime's delays as the reason, since the game's content is tied to the anime.
The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level 5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.