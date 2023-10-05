Hanayamata's Sou Hamayumiba Launches New Manga in November

Majo no Hanaya-san manga centers on girl who seeks to become witch

The November issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Thursday that Sou Hamayumiba will launch a new manga titled Majo no Hanaya-san (The Witch's Flower Shop) in the magazine's next issue on November 7. The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear on the issue's front cover.

© Kodansha

The manga centers on Ari, a girl who wants to become a witch and use her magic to make people happy. To this end, she seeks apprenticeship with Yoshino, a witch who lives on top of a hill outside of town. But Yoshino believes that magic is not needed in this world, and runs a humble flower shop herself.

Hamayumiba's Hanayamata manga about girls in traditional Japanese dancing inspired a television anime in 2012, before the manga ended in February 2018. Hamayumiba's Ochikobore Fruit Tart manga about aspiring idols also inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020. Sentai Filmworks released Hanayamata on Blu-ray Disc and DVD, while Funimation released Dropout Idol Fruit Tart on Blu-ray Disc.

Hamayumiba's Small Nozomi and Big Yume ( Chiisai Nozomi to Ōki na Yume ) manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in May 2019, and ended in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.