News
Hanayamata's Sou Hamayumiba Launches New Manga in November
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The November issue of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Thursday that Sou Hamayumiba will launch a new manga titled Majo no Hanaya-san (The Witch's Flower Shop) in the magazine's next issue on November 7. The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear on the issue's front cover.
The manga centers on Ari, a girl who wants to become a witch and use her magic to make people happy. To this end, she seeks apprenticeship with Yoshino, a witch who lives on top of a hill outside of town. But Yoshino believes that magic is not needed in this world, and runs a humble flower shop herself.
Hamayumiba's Hanayamata manga about girls in traditional Japanese dancing inspired a television anime in 2012, before the manga ended in February 2018. Hamayumiba's Ochikobore Fruit Tart manga about aspiring idols also inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020. Sentai Filmworks released Hanayamata on Blu-ray Disc and DVD, while Funimation released Dropout Idol Fruit Tart on Blu-ray Disc.
Hamayumiba's Small Nozomi and Big Yume (Chiisai Nozomi to Ōki na Yume) manga launched in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in May 2019, and ended in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.
Source: Good! Afternoon November issue and website