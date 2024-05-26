Dragon Quest Champions, Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! Smartphone Games Both End Service in July

Dragon Quest Champions launched in June 2023, Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! in December 2021

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it and Koei Tecmo Games' Dragon Quest Champions melee battle RPG for iOS and Android devices will end service on July 30 at 3:00 p.m. JST. Square Enix also announced on Wednesday its Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! smartphone puzzle game will end service on July 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

Dragon Quest Champions

Koei Tecmo

launched in June 2023. The game is free to play with optional in-app purchases. Takuma Shiraishi is producing the game.'s Tomohiko Shо̄ is the chief director.

The story follows the Heroic Martial Arts Tournaments that honor the legacy of the ancient hero. Characters include the male or female protagonist who enters the tournament, manager Elmia, the cheering Healslime Homit, rival Zelam, and tournament commentator Dralin the Dracky.

In Tournament Mode, up to 50 players battle in real-time. There is also a solo Story Mode and quests.

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! launched in Japan in December 2021. In the game, characters, monsters, and items from the franchise become erasers and players match them to earn points.

