'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Manga to End in 5 Chapters

This year's 45th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Sōichirō Yamamoto 's When Will Ayumu Make His Move? manga will end in five chapters.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The new will they-won't they romance from the creator of Teasing Master Takagi-san is here! Ayumu is in love with his senpai Yaotome, but he's sworn not to confess his feelings until he can beat her at the board game shogi… The problem is, his love is obvious to Yaotome, and she can't stop trying to trick him into breaking his vow! Fall in love again, fans of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro , Komi Can't Communicate , and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie !

Yamamoto ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ) launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2019. The manga commemorates Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's 60th anniversary. Kodansha shipped the 15th compiled book volume on July 14, and the 16th volume will ship on October 17. Kodansha shipped volume 14 in English on September 26, and it will publish the 15th volume on November 21.

The series inspired an anime in 2022. Sentai Filmworks streams the series with English subtitles on HIDIVE .