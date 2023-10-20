News
I Shall Survive Using Potions Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English cast includes:
- Katie Wetch as Kaoru
- Monét Lerner as Celes
- Marianne Bray as Francette
- Aaron Dismuke as Administrator
- Sara Ragsdale as Gilda
- Michael Stimac as Renié
- Ezra Vervin as Hector
- Kara Edwards as Eunice
- Cory Phillips as Gunther
- Jamie Snowden as Hans
- Spencer Liles as Karl
- Wyatt Baker as Rische
Shawn Gann as directing the English dub. Colleen Clinkenbeard is producing. Audrey Drake Rigg is writing the script. Rickey Watkins is the ADR mixer. Tina Son and Katie Saltkill are the ADR engineers.
The anime premiered on October 7 in the "Animazing!!!" programming block on ABC TV and TV Asahi's 24-affiliate network. Anime Expo screened the world premiere of the first episode on July 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.
J-Novel Club licensed the novels, and it describes the story:
One day, the supervisor in charge of watching over Earth was taking care of a distortion, when they made a mistake that caused Kaoru Nagase to lose her physical body. Not only that, but reincarnating her into a different, less culturally advanced world is the only thing they can offer to do for her. Not one to take this turn of events sitting down, Kaoru makes a demand: the power to create potions at any time she pleases, with whatever effect she wants it to have—and it doesn't stop there either. She asks for a magical Item Box, the ability to understand and speak every language, and the same body she had back when she was a fifteen-year-old girl. Using her newfound powers, Kaoru has to try and make a stable life for herself in a whole new world!Nobuaki Nakanishi (Koihime Musō, Shin Koihime Musō, Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl) is directing the anime at the studio Jumondo. Chisato Kikunaga (Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!) is adapting Sukima's original character designs for animation. Takayo Ikami (Penguindrum, Magical Girl Site, Yuri Kuma Arashi) is overseeing the series scripts, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. Stone all three seasons, Jujutsu Kaisen) is composing the music at Pony Canyon.
katagiri performs the opening theme song "tailwind." Cast members Haruki Iwata and Moeka Koizumi perform the ending theme song "Love is a potion" under their unit name harmoe.
FUNA launched the story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015. Kodansha began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Sukima in June 2017.
Hibiki Kokonoe launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in June 2017. J-Novel Club is also releasing the manga in English.
Sukima launched a spinoff manga titled Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! Hanano to Lotte no Futari Tabi (I Shall Survive Using Potions! Hanano and Lotte's Journey) on Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in January.
