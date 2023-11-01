News
KamiErabi GOD.App Anime Casts Aoi Yūki, Chiaki Kobayashi
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for Fuji TV and Yokō Tarō's KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime revealed two additional cast members and their characters, who will appear in the anime's fifth episode on Wednesday.
The newly announced cast are:
The anime's cast includes:
- Kazuki Ura as Goro
- Sara Matsumoto as Honoka
- Shūichi Uchida as Akitsu
- Natsuko Abe as Chika
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Kōki
- Tomori Kusunoki as Iyo
- Ai Fairouz as Mitsuko
- Yūki Shin as Tatsuya
- Ayane Sakura as Lall
Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō (NieR:Automata) at UNEND. JIN (Kagerou Project) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music. ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."
MBC Anime — a new joint venture between Saudi Arabia-based MBC Group and Tokyopop "dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the Middle East region" — recently stated that the anime has a second season planned for 2024.
Sources: KamiErabi GOD.app anime's website, Comic Natalie