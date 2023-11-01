KamiErabi GOD.App Anime Casts Aoi Yūki, Chiaki Kobayashi

Yūki, Kobayashi join cast starting in episode 5

The official website for Fuji TV and Yokō Tarō 's KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime revealed two additional cast members and their characters, who will appear in the anime's fifth episode on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast are:

Aoi Yūki as Ryō, a 13-year old girl in a wheelchair

Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyō, Ryō's older brother

The anime's cast includes:

Fuji TV

The anime premiered on October 4 on'sprogramming block, and then on's affiliate channels.is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it airs in Japan.

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ) at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music. ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."

MBC Anime — a new joint venture between Saudi Arabia-based MBC Group and Tokyopop "dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the Middle East region" — recently stated that the anime has a second season planned for 2024.

