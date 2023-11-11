Netflix Posts 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' Anime Series Final Trailer

Series debuts November 17

Netflix released the final trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — Netflix , Universal Studio Group's Universal Content Productions' (UCP), and Science SARU 's anime series of Bryan Lee O'Malley 's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series — on Saturday.

The series will premiere on November 17.

The cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film adaptation are returning for the anime, and it includes:

Julian Cihi voices the Katayanagi Twins (Kyle and Ken).

© Bryan Lee O'Malley

O'Malley is writing the project and serving as executive producer with(newseries). O'Malley and Grabinski are also the showrunners. Japan's) is animating the project with its CEOas producer and' "TO-B1") as director.

Edgar Wright , the director and co-writer of the 2010 live-action film adaptation, is an executive producer with his producing partner Nira Park , the film's co-writer Michael Bacall , and Marc Platt Productions ' Marc Platt , Jared Leboff , and Adam Seigel.

Scott Pilgrim is the story of a 20-something Toronto indie rocker's adventures in getting and keeping jobs, avoiding being kicked out of his apartment, and surviving encounters with the seven evil exes of the new girl in town on whom he has a crush.

Wright had hinted in 2020 that there were "some plans to revisit the material in an animation way. [...] We've been talking with Bryan and with Jared for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It's being discussed as we speak."

O'Malley published the original Harvey Award-winning, manga-influenced Scott Pilgrim graphical novel series from 2004 to 2010. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film opened in 2010, and it spawned the " Scott Pilgrim vs. the Animation" short from Titmouse that same year. Ubisoft Montreal also developed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World : The Game in 2010.

O'Malley contributed an original cover illustration to the March 2008 issue of Viz 's Shojo Beat magazine. The issue included an interview with O'Malley, an art tutorial, and a short four-panel comic by him. In 2018, Anime News Network interviewed O'Malley about his work and his manga influences.