Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Episode Freya Manga Ends

Fourth volume shipped on July 12

Image via Amazon Japan © Hinase Momoyama, Fujino Ōmori, Suzuhito Yasuda, Square Enix

Manga artist Hinase Momoyama revealed on Twitter on November 17 that Square Enix 's Manga UP! app has published the 20th and final chapter of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya manga.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Long before Bell Cranell came to Orario, the goddess of unparalleled beauty, Freya, rose to prominence as the head of her powerful familia. Yet these days, she finds herself fenced in, discouraged from leaving home by her overprotective familia members. Not one to be kept in a cage, she sneaks out and begins a grand adventure of her own, all to find her Odr—her fated soulmate!

Square Enix published the first volume in print in December 2021 and shipped the fourth volume on July 12. Yen Press shipped the second volume on September 19. Volume 3 ships on February 20.

The series is a manga adaptation of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle spinoff novels of Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novels. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

Yen Press is releasing both Ōmori and Yasuda's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season, premiered in Japan in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV . Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, premiered on January 5. The anime is getting a fifth season.