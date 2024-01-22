sometime Debuts New Yuri Manga Series in February

Gakeppuchi Reijō wa Kurokishi-sama wo Horesasetai! debuts on February 17

The March issue of Ichijinsha 's monthly Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on January 18 that writer Suoh and manga creator sometime will launch a new series Gakeppuchi Reijō wa Kurokishi-sama wo Horesasetai! (The Woman on the Edge of a Cliff Wants to Make the Dark Knight Fall in Love with Her!) in the April issue on February 17.

Image via sometime's Twitter

The series follows the poor young Clarice who enters a political marriage with the dark knight rumored to be the most feared person in the kingdom.

sometime ended the Hōkago Sai-Tensei! (Afterschool Re-Reincarnation) manga on July 24. The artist launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in January 2022.

Seven Seas is releasing sometime 's Superwomen in Love ( Hero-san to Moto Onnakanbu-san ) manga in English. sometime launched the manga on the pixiv Yuri-Hime website in October 2018, and ended it in July 2022.