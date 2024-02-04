Moriarty the Patriot: The Remains Manga Adaptation Ends in 3rd Volume

Spinoff manga launched in March 2023

The second volume of Hikaru Miyoshi 's manga adaptation of Yōsuke Saita 's Moriarty the Patriot novels titled Yūkoku no Moriarty: The Remains revealed on Friday the series will end with the third volume.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in March 2023. The manga adapts episodes from the novels as well as character side stories. The second part of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's main Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga will launch after the novels' manga adaptation ends.

Saita has so far written three novels for the Moriarty the Patriot franchise. The novels shipped in November 2018, November 2019, and October 2020.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi's Moriarty the Patriot manga ended its first part with the "Valley of Fellows" arc, named after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel The Valley of Fear , in December 2022.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume in February 2023. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020, and the second half premiered in April 2021. The show had a total of 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.

The main manga has also inspired a series of stage musicals and two stage plays. The fifth musical ran in August to September 2023.