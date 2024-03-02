Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Game Gets Manga Adaptation

Image via Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku's website © coly

The April issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine revealed on Wednesday the Mahōtsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard game is getting a manga adaptation by Shibatarō Nakamura in the June issue. Ichijinsha will publish the prologue in the May issue. coly and Bunta Tsushimi are credited with the original story and scenario, while Dangmill is credited with the character designs.

The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).

The company coly , Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) on November 26, 2019. Bunta Tsushimi ( IDOLiSH7 ) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill ( Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs. The game is inspiring an anime adaptation.

Nakamura was credited for the original story for the manga adaptation of Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent mobile RPG. The manga launched on Manga UP! on January 30 and ended on February 21.