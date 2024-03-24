Akari Nanawo Performs 'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's Ending Song

Anime premieres on April 7

The AnimeJapan 2024 stage event for the Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime announced the artist behind the anime's ending theme song on Sunday. Akari Nanawo performs the ending theme song, "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer).

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Negi Haruba 's original Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope ! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

The cast includes

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

The other staff members include:

Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview).

The anime will premiere on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will be available worldwide on Disney+ on the same day it premieres on television.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.