News
Akari Nanawo Performs 'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's Ending Song
posted on by Egan Loo
The AnimeJapan 2024 stage event for the Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime announced the artist behind the anime's ending theme song on Sunday. Akari Nanawo performs the ending theme song, "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer).
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Negi Haruba's original Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga in English, and it describes the series:
When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope!The cast includes:
...or are they?
In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)
- Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama
- Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri
- Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper
- Gō Inoue as Blue Keeper
- Kenshō Ono as Yellow Keeper
- Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper
- M.A.O as Pink Keeper
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita
- Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome
- Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko
- Yūki Ono as Kai Shion
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe
- Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino
- Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi
- Shiori Mikami as Angel Usukubo
- Ryota Ohsaka as Yamato Kurusu
- Masanori Shimizu as Tsukasa Shippō
- kihiro Nozuyama as Ranmaru Koguma
- Hina Yomiya as Fighter XX
Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.
The other staff members include:
- Character Designer: Kahoko Koseki
- Animation Supervisor: Kenji Hayama
- Music: Yoshihiro Ike
- Color Key Artist: Naoto Kondō
- Art Director: Taketo Gonpei (Goofy)
- 3D CG Director: Kōsetsu Chiba (A-worth), Shinsaku Takeuchi (Sublimation)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Jun Kubota
Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview).
The anime will premiere on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will be available worldwide on Disney+ on the same day it premieres on television.
Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.
Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.
Source: Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's AnimeJapan 2024 stage event