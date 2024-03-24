Blue Archive Anime's Video Reveals Sensei's Design, Shōgo Sakata as Voice

The official website for Blue Archive The Animation , the television anime adaptation of Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game, began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals more characters from the game, and also reveals the design for the Sensei character for the first time (the Sensei is the playable character in the game, where they are unvoiced, and their gender and appearance remains unknown). Shōgo Sakata is voicing the Sensei.

The anime will adapt the "Countermeasures Committee" arc.

Daigo Yamagishi ( Yuruyuri 2019 OVA , Show By Rock!! Stars!! ) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures and Candy Box . Shunji Maki is the assistant director, Hiroshi Ohnogi and Yamagishi are overseeing the series scripts, and Hiromitsu Hagiwara is the character designer and chief animation director.

Other staff members include:

Yostar Pictures already animates the trailers for the game's various limited time events, and also animated Blue Archive: 1.5th Anniversary Short Animation in July 2022, and Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer in November 2022. Candy Box worked with Yostar Pictures on Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! , as well as the second and fifth episodes of Arknights: Prelude to Dawn .

Nexon describes the original game's story:

The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership.

To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance.

To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos.

(Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)