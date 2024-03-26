The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

©Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee

HIDIVE announced on Monday the English dub premiere and cast for the television anime of Kotei Kobayashi 's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess ( Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon ) light novel series. The dub will premiere on April 15 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Andrew Love , Annie Wild , Brandon Hearnsberger , Courtland Johnson , Cyrus Rodas , John Gremillion , John Hallmark , Josh Swasey , and Kyle Colby Jones .

John Swasey is directing the English dub . Kalin Black is writing the script. Brent Marshall is handling the audio mix. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.

The anime premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX and BS- NTV . HIDIVE streamed the anime for the fall 2023 season.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Wave, Listen to Me! , Fire Force ) directed the series at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) oversaw the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shimoya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) designed the characters. Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) composed the music.

The unit fripSide perform the anime's opening theme song "Red Liberation," and the group MIMiNARI perform the ending theme song "Nemurenai feat. Kusunoki Tomori."

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

SB Creative Corp. began publishing the novels with illustrations by riichu in January 2020. riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021.

Source: HIDIVE





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.