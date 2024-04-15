Live-Action One Piece Series Wins at 2024 Writers Guild Awards

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The 2024 Writers Guild Awards revealed this year's winners on Sunday, and's live-action adaptation of'smanga won in the "Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials" category . Writers) andwon for the series' "Romance Dawn" episode.

The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix on August 31. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. It will have a second season.

The series ranked #1 on Netflix 's global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service.

The series was nominated for Best Hair Styling in the Children and Teen Television Programming category for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards, but did not win.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

